The Chinese Street Food That's Been Called The 'World's Oldest Burger'

Digging into a juicy hamburger can give you an instant dopamine rush, creating a symphony of flavors in your mouth that is nothing short of pure joy. For millions, especially in the United States, a hamburger is first love. Americans consume nearly three a week on average — enough to circle the Earth 32 times yearly. That's a heck of a lot of hamburgers! But which direction would you point on the map if we were to ask you to guess the origins of this crowd-puller?

Traditionally credited to Hamburg, Germany, the origins of the hamburger are far more complex and quite fascinating. While a Roman cookbook dating back to the first century references a similar dish, footprints of this multilayered delight in the West have also been found in the East in the delicious layers of a 2,200-year-old Chinese dish. Described by some as "the world's oldest hamburger," roujiamo (which translates to "meat in bread") is made by stuffing chopped meat inside a bun and draws a fascinating parallel to modern iterations. These savory snacks have stood the test of time and have been a staple since the Qin dynasty, from about 221 B.C. to 207 B.C., adding to the enticingly complex past of what we call a hamburger today.