You're Just 2 Ingredients Away From A Luxurious Spanish Fried Egg

Not all breakfasts have to be healthy. Some can just be delicious and that's what you are in store for when you have Spanish-style fried eggs. There are at least 101 ways to cook an egg, but this indulgent dish requires only two ingredients: eggs and good extra virgin olive oil. What might raise your eyebrows is how much EVOO it requires. You need your pan to have about ¼ inch of oil covering the bottom. It will look like your eggs are floating in a swimming pool of this liquid grease, but don't let that deter you because this is a quick and incredibly tasty egg recipe. Spanish-style fried eggs are crispy around the edges and straddle the line between runny and jammy in the center.

When you make these huevos fritos, as they are known in Spanish, it is important to note that you want the oil hot before carefully pouring that first cracked egg into it. So heat it for about three minutes until it shimmers. And speaking of the eggs, crack each one into a bowl before gently transferring it to the oil-filled frying pan. This ensures no eggshells make the dive into the pool of grease with the eggs. They fry up fast, so don't step away.