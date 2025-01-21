You're Just 2 Ingredients Away From A Luxurious Spanish Fried Egg
Not all breakfasts have to be healthy. Some can just be delicious and that's what you are in store for when you have Spanish-style fried eggs. There are at least 101 ways to cook an egg, but this indulgent dish requires only two ingredients: eggs and good extra virgin olive oil. What might raise your eyebrows is how much EVOO it requires. You need your pan to have about ¼ inch of oil covering the bottom. It will look like your eggs are floating in a swimming pool of this liquid grease, but don't let that deter you because this is a quick and incredibly tasty egg recipe. Spanish-style fried eggs are crispy around the edges and straddle the line between runny and jammy in the center.
When you make these huevos fritos, as they are known in Spanish, it is important to note that you want the oil hot before carefully pouring that first cracked egg into it. So heat it for about three minutes until it shimmers. And speaking of the eggs, crack each one into a bowl before gently transferring it to the oil-filled frying pan. This ensures no eggshells make the dive into the pool of grease with the eggs. They fry up fast, so don't step away.
Cooking and serving your Spanish fried eggs
You will want to adjust the heat to medium-low once you have that egg frying, and the cooking time will clock in at around 90 seconds per egg. While they cook, Spanish eggs must be moisturized with spoonfuls of EVOO. They are easy, but demanding in this way. However, don't disturb or move them around. Let them chill and do their thing in their oil bath. As the egg cooks, the egg white is going to become puffy and will look more like a cloud harboring a yellow, sunny yolk in the center. When the egg's outer perimeter has browned and crisped, it is time to grab a slotted spoon to fish it out.
You can sprinkle your Spanish egg with a little salt and pepper and dig in; however, you will regret not having something to soak up that slightly set yet runny yolk. So, toast up some sourdough or whatever bread you love to take on this edible task. If you want something a little more sophisticated, place your Spanish egg on a slice of avocado toast with bacon or switch it up and spread a thin layer of roasted, red pepper and hazelnut-based romesco sauce onto the toast. The sweet and acidic nature of this addition will add a pop of flavor that complements the taste and texture of your Spanish fried eggs, leaving your taste buds completely satiated.