Why Drinks From A Coke Freestyle Machine Always Taste Different

Coke Freestyle machines are renowned for their ability to deliver over 100 different flavors of Coca-Cola and other Coke products, from routine options like Cherry Coke to exotic combinations like Vanilla Seagram's Lemon-Lime Seltzer. But this remarkable versatility can come with a downside: the difficult-to-identify Coke Freestyle taste.

The reason that drinks from a Coke Freestyle machine can sometimes taste a little off is primarily because of the nozzle that dispenses the drink — as well as every other drink that comes out of the machine. With this mechanism, traces of the previous customer's Cherry Diet Coke could wind up in your Orange Vanilla Coke Zero.

Coke Freestyle machines have gone through several iterations since their 2009 debut, but they all have this same unusual design issue. One can mitigate this freestyle backwash effect by flushing the nozzle with plain water for a few seconds before making a drink selection. While it will help with that issue, drinks from a Coke Freestyle machine taste a little different for another reason too.