Fans Of Aldi's Iconic Red Bag Chicken Will Love These Crispy Nuggets

Frozen chicken nuggets brands abound in grocery stores across the country, some trying to mimic the same flavor that you experience at fast food restaurants. While Tyson has reigned supreme among the best-ranked frozen chicken nuggets, a new contender seems to be on the horizon at Aldi: Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

Aldi is known for its exclusive Kirkwood brand, so much so that its iconic Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets have been affectionately dubbed "Red Bag Chicken" by shoppers and are widely known as the Aldi chicken that tastes just like Chick-fil-A. In a similar fashion, the brand's newest Crispy Chicken Nuggets — not to be confused with the regular Chicken Breast Nuggets — also come in a red bag, and Aldi fans are raving about how they taste just like the nuggets at Chick-fil-A.

At least a handful of TikTok users have gushed about the Crispy Chicken Nuggets in video posts, each describing the morsels, which taste and even look very close to the popular restaurant chain. Some of them noted that frying them instead of heating them in an air fryer or oven may make them even better. Viewers' comments echoed the deliciousness and expressed their shock about the similar flavor. Reddit users repeated the sentiments, too, with one noting that the slightly higher price is well worth it.