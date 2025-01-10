The State That Eats The Most Pizza, According To Pizza Hut's Latest Survey

There's nothing quite like tomato sauce, cheese, and meat and veggie toppings baked on a fluffy or crispy crust (your preference). Pizza is made in different ways around the world, but it has remained one of America's go-to foods for decades. And although things have changed from what Pizza Hut was like in the 1970s, it's still one of the nation's most beloved chains. In its second annual Pizza Trends Report, the restaurant has revealed that North Dakota residents eat more pizza than anyone across the country.

The research, which was conducted December 19-30, 2024, in an online survey of 5,000 American adults, discovered that people eat an average of 288 pizza slices a year. However, the most surprising statistic is that the residents of North Dakota eat an average of just under 10 slices of pizza every month. The closest state to that was South Dakota, where the residents eat an average of about 9½ slices per month. This was followed by West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Kansas by a narrow margin.