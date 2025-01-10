The State That Eats The Most Pizza, According To Pizza Hut's Latest Survey
There's nothing quite like tomato sauce, cheese, and meat and veggie toppings baked on a fluffy or crispy crust (your preference). Pizza is made in different ways around the world, but it has remained one of America's go-to foods for decades. And although things have changed from what Pizza Hut was like in the 1970s, it's still one of the nation's most beloved chains. In its second annual Pizza Trends Report, the restaurant has revealed that North Dakota residents eat more pizza than anyone across the country.
The research, which was conducted December 19-30, 2024, in an online survey of 5,000 American adults, discovered that people eat an average of 288 pizza slices a year. However, the most surprising statistic is that the residents of North Dakota eat an average of just under 10 slices of pizza every month. The closest state to that was South Dakota, where the residents eat an average of about 9½ slices per month. This was followed by West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Kansas by a narrow margin.
Wings are the perfect pairing for pizza
Another standout finding in the Pizza Trends Report is that 59% of Americans concur that the top pizza pairing is wings. Pizza Hut wings already reigned supreme in Daily Meal's ranking of wings from 12 pizza chains, and California pizza lovers are the most likely to always order this protein with their pies — 17% said they do. This is followed by 16% of Delaware pizza eaters and 14% of Missouri respondents.
Even though the combo of hot honey pizza and wings Pizza Hut rolled out for a limited time in 2023 was a hit, the report found that 45% of customers prefer their wings and pizza to have different profiles. Also, the survey discovered that more people prefer boneless wings over bone-in wings, with Kansas, Montana, and Maine leading the charge at 64%, 62%, and 60%, respectively.
With that in mind, innovators at Pizza Hut have created a new bundle with pizza and wings. It includes a one-topping Stuffed Crust pizza and 16 boneless wings for which you can choose two flavors. Also, you get two dipping sauces — all for just $19.99.