Olive Garden's Tour Of Italy Vs Carrabba's Italian Classics Trio: What's The Difference?

Carrabba's Italian Classics Trio also brings together chicken Parmesan, lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo, starting at a higher price point of $25.49. The 1,930 calories suggest it's a heftier portion than Olive Garden's Tour of Italy, but there are a few notable differences in preparation and presentation.

The lasagna is made with fresh pasta, and combines pomodoro and meat sauces, layered with Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses. The meat sauce is also made with beef and pork. The chicken Parmesan at Carrabba's is coated with bread crumbs and pan-seared (opposed to deep-fried), and topped with pomodoro sauce (opposed to Olive Garden's marinara sauce), Parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella cheeses. Pomodoro sauce is smoother and cooked longer than marinara, which is chunkier.

One of the 10 things you may not know about Carrabba's is that some of the menu items are inspired by original Carrabba family recipes — which adds a personal touch to the dishes.

Olive Garden and Carrabba's may serve up similar dishes, but the differences are all in the details. With Carrabba's promise of fresh pasta and two sauces for the lasagna, plus a pan-seared chicken parm, this option seems to have more finesse. At the end of the day, it all comes down to what you're craving — and there's no wrong choice.