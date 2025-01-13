The One Frozen Meatball Brand That's Better Left In The Freezer Aisle

On pasta night, spaghetti and meatballs is a classic dish and easy go-to. If you're going the frozen route with meatballs to save some time, it's important to know that not all brands stack up in terms of taste and texture. Daily Meal taste-tested nine different frozen meatball brands to determine which is the best, and which is better off left in the freezer aisle. And, while the Italian-style frozen meatballs from Trader Joe's came out as clear winners, there's one pick that you probably don't want to add to your shopping cart: Bremer Original Meatballs from Aldi.

Unfortunately, we found these particular frozen meatballs were lacking in terms of taste (read: bland) and had an unpleasant, greasy texture. They're definitely not an ideal choice for serving up as a standalone appetizer. The good news is that you can still salvage these frozen meatballs, you'll just need to get creative and use them in recipes that add a punch of flavor and don't allow the texture to throw off the meal. Aside from pairing them with a very vibrant and flavorful pasta sauce, such as pesto or spicy marinara, there are other ways to use up your bag of Bremer Original Meatballs.