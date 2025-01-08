Starbucks Celebrates The Lunar New Year And Valentine's Day With New Merch
Coffee lovers, rejoice! If you're a fan of Starbucks' extensive menu, the new year brings new merchandise to enjoy with your favorite beverage. As the Chinese Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day approach, Starbucks is getting in the spirit with two new drinkware collections. (It's also a perfect time to try Starbucks' 2025 winter drink lineup!)
January 25, 2025, marks the Year of the Snake on the Lunar Calendar. To celebrate, Starbucks rolled out three new snake-themed items on January 3: A cold cup, a mug, and a tumbler. Each is festively crafted with pastel shades and whimsical snakes. These will only be available for a limited time, so get to your favorite Starbucks location and grab one (or all three) while you can. Your latte may taste the same, but the drinking experience may just impart wisdom, intuition, and transformation (the symbolism of the snake) onto you!
What's not to love?
Once you've fully celebrated the Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day follows shortly after. Featuring the traditional colors that come to mind when celebrating this mid-winter holiday, the new collection of pixelated red and pink cold cups and tumblers wants customers to fall head over heels. Flowers and hearts are also often associated with the loving holiday, and the pixelated twist offers a sense of nostalgia. One tumbler even comes with a removable heart-shaped pixelated charm that you can carry with you.
With both sets of merch, you can reuse your items and get a $.10 discount when you bring your cleaned personal cup back to the store for a new beverage (and Starbucks Rewards members will add 25 bonus stars to their profile). This is one of many Starbucks money-saving hacks that can add up to nice savings, especially since coffee prices may rise in 2025.