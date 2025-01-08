Starbucks Celebrates The Lunar New Year And Valentine's Day With New Merch

Coffee lovers, rejoice! If you're a fan of Starbucks' extensive menu, the new year brings new merchandise to enjoy with your favorite beverage. As the Chinese Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day approach, Starbucks is getting in the spirit with two new drinkware collections. (It's also a perfect time to try Starbucks' 2025 winter drink lineup!)

January 25, 2025, marks the Year of the Snake on the Lunar Calendar. To celebrate, Starbucks rolled out three new snake-themed items on January 3: A cold cup, a mug, and a tumbler. Each is festively crafted with pastel shades and whimsical snakes. These will only be available for a limited time, so get to your favorite Starbucks location and grab one (or all three) while you can. Your latte may taste the same, but the drinking experience may just impart wisdom, intuition, and transformation (the symbolism of the snake) onto you!