Grover Cleveland's Favorite Food Was An Irish-Jewish Mashup

Being a picky eater can extend beyond childhood; President Grover Cleveland, as one example, certainly had his food preferences. The 24th President of the United States had a culinary staff at his beck and call, including a cook he brought with him from his days as New York governor, but he craved humble, simple foods — particularly one pot corned beef and cabbage.

It is rumored, for instance, that one time when he wasn't enjoying the nature of a multi-course meal, Cleveland was overheard saying he would rather have this dish (which features corned beef, cabbage, onions, and potatoes). But why did he love it? Born in New Jersey, Cleveland was one of nine children. His dad was a Presbyterian minister, and no doubt, his mother needed to cook meals that were both substantive and economical, so corned beef would certainly fit that bill.

Corned beef and cabbage isn't technically Irish in origin, though – it's a product of Irish American immigrants who couldn't find bacon in the New World to create a traditional dish of theirs. So, they instead turned to Jewish corned beef. That said, the Irish had been exporting corned beef long before the days of Cleveland.