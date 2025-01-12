You Don't Have To Get Fancy When Making Stuffed Clams

Stuffed clams are often seen as a restaurant-only dish, but the truth is, they're easy to make at home without needing a long list of fancy ingredients. This simple seafood favorite is delicious and incredibly adaptable, making it perfect for a quick appetizer or a light main dish. Best of all, you can use pantry staples like boxed stuffing mix to make them in no time.

First and foremost, be sure you're taking the proper steps while shopping for clams in terms of safety. Steam the clams, and once they open, remove them from their shells and decide whether to keep them whole or chop them up. If the clams are on the larger side, chopping them up and mixing them into the stuffing can make each bite more balanced. You can leave smaller clams intact and add the stuffing on top. The beauty of this dish lies in how the flavorful stuffing absorbs the briny juices of the clams, creating a rich and savory experience.

For the stuffing, you don't have to overthink it. Traditional Thanksgiving-style stuffing works perfectly. Whether you're using leftover homemade stuffing like this classic recipe or taking a shortcut with boxed stuffing mix and giving it a tweak, both options provide the perfect base for soaking up the clam flavor. Just prepare the stuffing as directed, scoop it into the empty shells over the clams (or mix with the clam meat), and bake until golden and crisp on a heavy-duty baking sheet.