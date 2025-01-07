The Best Apples To Pick For Sweet Fruit Chips

Apple chips are a fun, sweet snack, and they're easy to make at home. To find out all of the tips and tricks for making apple chips — including the best apples to use — Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Erin Brighton MPH, M.Ed., a health educator and food blogger.

Brighton says, "The best apples for making apple chips are apples that have a lot of natural sweetness. I love to use Honeycrisp apples. The sweeter the apples, the less sugar and spice you will need to add to your apple chips." She also recommends Gala, Fuji, and Golden Delicious apples, all of which also have plenty of natural sweetness.

Before making your baked apple chips you can peruse an ultimate guide to apples to find out the sweetness level of each variety. If you can't find one of the sweeter varieties, no worries, Brighton says, "I usually use whatever apples we have on hand." You can always adjust the sugar and seasoning in the recipe to your preference.