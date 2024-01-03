How To Make Sweet, Crisp Apple Chips In An Air Fryer
When it comes to whipping up a delicious meal quickly, your air fryer is the perfect kitchen companion. Whether it's crunchy fries or savory chicken wings, your air fryer is up for the challenge. With the growing popularity of this cooking device, there's a rising interest in utilizing it for a wide range of meals, including desserts. Even snacks have found a place in the air fryer.
For those who love apples, your air fryer can give you the ability to appreciate the fruit even more. It can create everything from classic apple pie to apple fritters. So, why not try using your air fryer to create some delectable and crisp apple chips? These versatile chips can be transformed into various quick and easy snacks or paired with a variety of delicious condiments. All you need are some fresh apples, a knife, and your trusty air fryer to get started.
Creating the snack using your air fryer
Rather than spending tons of money on store-bought apple chips, it's best to make your very own for a fraction of the cost. Luckily, you can do so using your air fryer. To start, you'll want to choose apples that have some sweet flavor and a bit of sharpness to each bite, such as Fuji, McIntosh, and Gala apples. You can source these from a local farmer's market, a nearby farm during apple season, or the grocery store.
Once you've washed your apples, you'll want to start cutting them into slices that are ⅛-inch thick. Next, you'll want to go to town with some spices on your apple slices. Ground cinnamon is a classic choice. Even nutmeg can be used as a safe choice as a spice. For those who want to try something new, you can sprinkle a little pumpkin pie spice, heat them up with some chipotle, or go zesty with some tajin! There's no wrong way to do it.
Finally, add your slices into the air fryer with an oil, such as coconut or olive oil, to prevent them from sticking. Set the air fryer to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and leave them in there for six to eight minutes. Don't forget to flip the apples halfway through cooking. Once done, let them cool before you dig in.
Pair the treat with some delicious dips
Once you've experimented with making your apple chips in the air fryer, you may be wondering, what else can I do to bring them to the next level? Well, making a delicious dip for your crisp apple chips would be a suitable option. The balance in texture and flavor will be sure to be a winner.
To get you off and running, try making a salted caramel yogurt dip with walnuts. You'll love the crunch and bite of the walnuts mixed with that chewy caramel flavor. Now, if you enjoy a mix of caramel, why not go all the way and make a delicious caramel sauce for your apple chips? You'll indulge in a rich caramel flavor when you dunk your apple chips in this perfectly suited condiment.
You'll also love the taste and flavor of some snickerdoodle dip – made with cream cheese, sugar, cinnamon, and other ingredients — mixed with the crisp and sweet bite of your apple chips. Go ahead and whip some up and dunk your apple chips in for a flavor extravaganza. Once you've started experimenting with these dips, you'll never stop.