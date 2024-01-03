How To Make Sweet, Crisp Apple Chips In An Air Fryer

Rather than spending tons of money on store-bought apple chips, it's best to make your very own for a fraction of the cost. Luckily, you can do so using your air fryer. To start, you'll want to choose apples that have some sweet flavor and a bit of sharpness to each bite, such as Fuji, McIntosh, and Gala apples. You can source these from a local farmer's market, a nearby farm during apple season, or the grocery store.

Once you've washed your apples, you'll want to start cutting them into slices that are ⅛-inch thick. Next, you'll want to go to town with some spices on your apple slices. Ground cinnamon is a classic choice. Even nutmeg can be used as a safe choice as a spice. For those who want to try something new, you can sprinkle a little pumpkin pie spice, heat them up with some chipotle, or go zesty with some tajin! There's no wrong way to do it.

Finally, add your slices into the air fryer with an oil, such as coconut or olive oil, to prevent them from sticking. Set the air fryer to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and leave them in there for six to eight minutes. Don't forget to flip the apples halfway through cooking. Once done, let them cool before you dig in.