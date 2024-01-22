The Marbling Difference You Should Know Before Cooking A Bison Steak

As the largest mammal in America, the bison yields several hundred pounds of meat on average when slaughtered — which is a lot of steak! If you've never cooked a bison steak, you might think it is similar to beef. After all, bison are just big cows, right? While the two types of meat do share similarities, it's important to highlight the differences in the meat and how they affect the cooking process. If cooked right, bison meat is prized for being both juicy and tender. But similar to venison, bison meat is leaner than beef.

In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, bison meat has little to no marbling in its meat. For this reason, it's a deeper, darker color than you would expect from beef. This may come as a surprise to some steak lovers who praise a fatty cut of meat. For the uninitiated, marbling is white bits of intramuscular fat found in meat. Notably, beef has a lot of marbling throughout. Marbling gets its name from the marble pattern that the fat makes through the meat. For beef, marbling plays an important role when it comes to the grading of steaks.