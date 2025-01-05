Idaho's Official State Fruit Is This Unique Berry

When you think of Idaho, potatoes probably come to mind first — and for good reason. As the state's leading crop, they've become synonymous with Idaho itself. But there's another star in Idaho's agricultural story: the huckleberry. Though it's also considered another state's most iconic food, Idaho has proudly claimed this wild berry as its official state fruit.

Huckleberries thrive in Idaho's rugged, high-elevation landscapes, making them as much a part of the state's identity as its mountains and rivers. Known for their intense flavor, ranging from tart to sweet, they've earned a place in everything from pies to syrups to sodas. But these berries aren't just delicious — they're exclusive. Since they can't be grown commercially, huckleberries are a true wilderness treat, harvested by foragers who explore Idaho's mountain regions in search of this wild delicacy.

For Idahoans, huckleberries aren't just food — they're a symbol of the state's natural beauty and appreciation for the outdoors. From local festivals featuring homemade huckleberry pie to roadside jams, they hold a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of those lucky enough to call Idaho home.