Here's How Many Times Tito's Distills Its Vodka

They say the love is in the details. When the little things are right, everything comes together. The same is true when crafting alcohol. Attention to detail is what separates one brand from another. It is also what makes Tito's Handmade Vodka so special and why it made Daily Meal's list of ultimate vodka brands. Tito's is based in Austin, Texas, and this booze separates itself from other vodka brands by batch distilling this corn-based alcohol six times. Why six times? Per Tito's website, the reason for doing this was to produce "...a vodka that was so smooth you could drink it straight." Mission accomplished.

How does the distilling process work? After the corn is fermented, distilling takes place. Using heat, the alcohol is isolated from the water, along with any impurities the liquid might contain. Because alcohol has a lower boiling temperature than water, it evaporates during this undertaking, leaving only the water and impurities behind. When the alcohol vapor condenses to a liquid, the alcohol content is higher, and the taste is nice and easy. The more times it is distilled, the purer level of alcohol you are left with.