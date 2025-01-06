Here's How Many Times Tito's Distills Its Vodka
They say the love is in the details. When the little things are right, everything comes together. The same is true when crafting alcohol. Attention to detail is what separates one brand from another. It is also what makes Tito's Handmade Vodka so special and why it made Daily Meal's list of ultimate vodka brands. Tito's is based in Austin, Texas, and this booze separates itself from other vodka brands by batch distilling this corn-based alcohol six times. Why six times? Per Tito's website, the reason for doing this was to produce "...a vodka that was so smooth you could drink it straight." Mission accomplished.
How does the distilling process work? After the corn is fermented, distilling takes place. Using heat, the alcohol is isolated from the water, along with any impurities the liquid might contain. Because alcohol has a lower boiling temperature than water, it evaporates during this undertaking, leaving only the water and impurities behind. When the alcohol vapor condenses to a liquid, the alcohol content is higher, and the taste is nice and easy. The more times it is distilled, the purer level of alcohol you are left with.
Some brands distill even more than Tito's
The fact that Tito's is made with corn means it will have a subtlety sweeter taste and fuller viscosity on the tongue. It also means that Tito's is gluten-free, as there is no added mash after distillation. However, the number of times this vodka is distilled is not the only detail worth noting. Another distillation delineation is that the makers of Tito's use old-fashioned pot stills like those used to make whiskey or cognac." These are made of copper, and the number of times it's distilled helps create that smooth taste that the brand aims for with each sip.
And while six times may seem like a lot, other brands distill their vodka more than that. Although, there isn't a cookie-cutter number. Stolichnaya, a premium Russian vodka, is distilled four times, while Grey Goose only distills its vodka once to preserve the taste. That said, Tito's is not the record holder. Pickers Vodka distills its handmade vodka 11 times, and Kruto Flawless vodka is distilled 15 times. Remember, the more it is distilled, the stronger the alcohol content, so Pickers and Kruto will be all about the sip. Tito's offers the best of both worlds. You can make vodka drinks for your next party or serve it straight.