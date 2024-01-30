We Tasted McDonald's Classic Burgers And Best Burgers To See If There Really Is A Difference

Since McDonald's has long been a leader in the world of flipping and selling burgers, competition from every direction has always pushed the chain to try bigger and hopefully better offerings. The rise of gourmet burger restaurants in the 1980s had the Golden Arches experimenting with burgers like the McD.L.T. in 1985 and the Arch Deluxe in 1996. In the new century, the song remained the same, as it had to deal with the rise of fast casuals like Shake Shack and Smashburger and their "better burgers." McDonald's latest leap forward, "Best Burgers," worked the rounds and grills in Australia, Canada, and Belgium before getting a soft launch in select American markets.

In 2024, McDonald's is betting that bringing out its "Best" will benefit both fans, casual eaters, and its own bottom line, as the Big Mac, the McDouble, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger are all getting a tune-up nationwide. The buns are getting a makeover, the cheese is more melty, the patties are juicer and hotter and infused with caramelized onions, and the Mac Sauce is generously applied to its Big self.

The fine folks at McDonald's invited Daily Meal for a sneak eat-view of the new Best Burgers line. While it was intimidating to be in the presence of the Hamburglar and his Burgercuda getaway car, I was ready to take on this fun in a bun to see if they were indeed the "Best" around, or perhaps just more of the same. Here is that chew and review, fresh off the grill.

