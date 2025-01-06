Seriously, How Are Hot Dog Buns Actually Sliced?

The origin of hot dog buns is shrouded in mystery. There are at least three competing theories about who invented this piece of bread that cradles a hot dog, but the only consensus is there is no definitive answer. And the only thing more mysterious than who invented the hot dog bun is how they are sliced. How do they pre-slice hot dog buns and yet keep them connected? It seems like a question for the ages, but leave it to the Great OZ, also known as YouTube, to pull back the curtain and reveal we have an automated series of suspended blades that only cut small portions of the bun, leaving the hinge intact.

A member of the Reddit community further explained that the cutting process involves "knives/saws that are shaped like an upside-down capital T." This is because hot dog buns are baked in sets of 6 or 8 and touch each other while baking. Enter the T-shaped cutting device. As the hot dog buns move on a conveyor belt, "the legs (vertical part of the T) come about halfway down the bun between every other set of buns."