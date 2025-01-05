The Simple Trick For Better Homemade Fondant

When it comes to making beautiful cakes with a smooth finish, fondant is key. The pliable, sugary ingredient lets you sculpt patterns onto your cake, add molded cake toppers, or just leave a clean finish to your dessert without worrying about the buttercream getting nicked or melting.

The trouble is that while this commonly used cake-decorating ingredient can be extremely helpful, fondant can be difficult to work with. Plus, it's not always the cheapest ingredient or easiest to come by. The good news is that if you want to get a sleek finish on your cakes, there's an easy workaround — make marshmallow fondant.

Marshmallow fondant only takes about 10 minutes to whip up and calls for just a few simple ingredients you've likely already got in your pantry. Plus, you can sculpt, flavor, and color your fondant just like you would if you were using the traditional version.