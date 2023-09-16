Working With Fondant Isn't For The Faint Of Heart. Here's How To Prevent Cracks

Some people love and some hate it, but fondant is a popular choice for making cakes look perfect and for getting every detail just right. It can also be used to create figures and can be a lifesaver if you aren't great at smoothing cake edges with buttercream. But fondant can also be challenging to work with, with the percentage of things going awry being very high. If your fondant is cracking or ripping every time you try to put it on a cake, there are several ways to prevent this from happening (and even some tricks to fix any rips or tears). From rolling fondant on a silicone mat to using a measuring tape, switching up the way you roll your fondant could be the key to success.

Working with fondant isn't for the faint of heart; it requires a lot of practice (and plenty of failed attempts). If you need some help with your fondant skills, here's how to prevent cracks in fondant (and a simpler method you may prefer to draping).