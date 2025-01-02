Does Milk Chocolate Contain Any Caffeine?

Chocolate of any kind tends to get a bad rap, but the truth behind those chocolate myths is they are not all accurate, and some deserve more attention than others. When it comes to milk chocolate, this creamy indulgence is about more than sugary goodness. Sure, chocolate chip cookies wouldn't be the same without those milk chocolate chips, but hiding in those morsels, the very same chocolate that envelops the peanut butter in Reese's peanut butter cups and the caramel of a Rollo, is caffeine.

The caffeine it contains is the same type of energy-inducing stimulant you find in coffee, tea, and energy drinks. The good news is milk chocolate doesn't have a large amount of it. A chocolate bar clocking in at just over 1½ ounces contains 9 milligrams of caffeine. This is a drop in the bucket when you compare it to the caffeine content of a cup of coffee. How much caffeine is in a cup of coffee? An 8-ounce cup of your morning brew contains between 95 and 165 milligrams. Milk chocolate will definitely not have you bouncing off the walls; however, it is important to note that all chocolate is not created equal when it comes to caffeine.