How To Cut That Bone-In Prime Rib Like A Total Pro
A prime rib roast is the perfect dinner no matter when you serve it up. However, if you're spending that kind of money, time, and effort on a meal, you want to ensure the results are worth it. It all starts with a good cut of meat from a trusted butcher. When picking out your own piece, check for marbling on the meat, as those swirls of fat between the muscle add dollops of flavor to the roast. Once your prime rib is perfectly cooked, let it rest for about 20 minutes, and then it's time for the moment of truth — the carving.
Cutting a prime rib roast can be intimidating, not just because it is a large and expensive piece of meat, but also because of how significantly the slicing method affects the eating experience. The good news is that one of the best ways to make your prime rib roast taste even better is by carving it well. The first step is to slice off the section with the bones, after which you turn the roast so that you're now cutting perpendicular to the direction of the ribs. This ensures you cut the meat against the grain, which results in tender, melt-in-the-mouth morsels. It's up to you how thick you make the slices, and an inch is usually a reliable choice. Make sure your knife is sharp so you don't tear the meat, and serve up those gorgeous slabs of prime rib.
Use a sharp knife to cut against the grain for perfect prime rib roast slices
Prime rib is the section that contains ribs 6 through 12, so you'll usually be faced with about six or seven ribs if you're working with an entire prime rib rack. The first step of carving a bone-in rib roast is removing the bones. Position the meat so the ribs are vertical, and then slice downward, letting the curve of the bones guide your knife. Once the section with the ribs is off, rotate the roast so the cut side is facing the chopping board.
Turning the roast so that the slices you cut are perpendicular to the cut you made to remove the bone is vital. One of the most unfortunate mistakes one can make with prime rib is cutting it along the grain. The muscle fibers run in a specific direction along the meat, and cutting in that direction will result in chewy slices, even if your roast is cooked perfectly. Cutting against the grain ensures that these muscle fibers are shortened and the meat is tender.
Always use a sharp knife to ensure the pieces don't tear. Take your time studying the roast to get to know where the fatty bits and bones are, which will also help you figure out which way the grain of the meat is. Paying attention to these simple steps will have you carving bone-in prime rib like a pro in no time.