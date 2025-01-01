How To Cut That Bone-In Prime Rib Like A Total Pro

A prime rib roast is the perfect dinner no matter when you serve it up. However, if you're spending that kind of money, time, and effort on a meal, you want to ensure the results are worth it. It all starts with a good cut of meat from a trusted butcher. When picking out your own piece, check for marbling on the meat, as those swirls of fat between the muscle add dollops of flavor to the roast. Once your prime rib is perfectly cooked, let it rest for about 20 minutes, and then it's time for the moment of truth — the carving.

Cutting a prime rib roast can be intimidating, not just because it is a large and expensive piece of meat, but also because of how significantly the slicing method affects the eating experience. The good news is that one of the best ways to make your prime rib roast taste even better is by carving it well. The first step is to slice off the section with the bones, after which you turn the roast so that you're now cutting perpendicular to the direction of the ribs. This ensures you cut the meat against the grain, which results in tender, melt-in-the-mouth morsels. It's up to you how thick you make the slices, and an inch is usually a reliable choice. Make sure your knife is sharp so you don't tear the meat, and serve up those gorgeous slabs of prime rib.