You'll Ruin Your Stovetop Black-Eyed Peas If You Forget This Step
Whenever there's a little leftover ham from a holiday celebration or you're ready to ring in a new year, it's time for spicy blacked-eyed peas. This dish is a Southern staple and is often associated with bringing good luck and prosperity to those who eat it. But if you plan on making the traditional stovetop version and forget one critical step, your luck will not be off to a good start. If you're wondering what exactly black-eyed peas are, they're nothing more than beans with a little black dot in the middle. For this reason, they need to be soaked overnight or for 8 hours before you cook them, similar to other dried beans.
Soaking the beans rehydrates and softens them up, which makes for a shorter cooking time and a more even cook. When you soak your black-eyed peas, it also helps decrease the amount of phytic acid you consume. This acid is what ends in flatulence, so if you or those you are feeding have a sensitive digestive system, think of this extra step as a kindness to them and you. But what can you do if you forget to soak them?
Do a quick soak
If you don't soak your black-eyed peas first, you'll almost certainly ruin them. But if the overnight bath evades your to-do list, you can always try a quick soak. Simply sort and rinse your dry black-eyed peas as you normally would. Place them in a large uncovered pot and cover them with just about two inches of water. Place the pot on the stovetop and bring the water to a boil. It shouldn't take more than 5-6 minutes. Once it has reached its boiling point, remove the pot of beans from the heat and allow them to continue to soak for an hour. Drain your black-eyed peas, rinse them, and they are ready to use.
If you prefer to make these beans in your slow cooker instead of on the stovetop, you can forgo soaking them; however, plan for a cooking time between 6 and 8 hours. Instant pot black-eyed peas are also a thing if you are not making them the classic way. If you use your pressure cooker, you can also skip the soaking. Just use about 8 cups of water per pound of dried beans and allow them to cook for 25 minutes. How you cook this dish is a choice, whether you serve them over rice like a traditional Hoppin' John or eat them like a thick, creamy soup.