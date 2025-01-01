You'll Ruin Your Stovetop Black-Eyed Peas If You Forget This Step

Whenever there's a little leftover ham from a holiday celebration or you're ready to ring in a new year, it's time for spicy blacked-eyed peas. This dish is a Southern staple and is often associated with bringing good luck and prosperity to those who eat it. But if you plan on making the traditional stovetop version and forget one critical step, your luck will not be off to a good start. If you're wondering what exactly black-eyed peas are, they're nothing more than beans with a little black dot in the middle. For this reason, they need to be soaked overnight or for 8 hours before you cook them, similar to other dried beans.

Soaking the beans rehydrates and softens them up, which makes for a shorter cooking time and a more even cook. When you soak your black-eyed peas, it also helps decrease the amount of phytic acid you consume. This acid is what ends in flatulence, so if you or those you are feeding have a sensitive digestive system, think of this extra step as a kindness to them and you. But what can you do if you forget to soak them?