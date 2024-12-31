How Many Glasses Of Champagne Can You Get From A Bottle?

Of course, you can always get larger bottles of Champagne for your party. Many winemakers produce magnum-size bottles containing 1½ liters — the equivalent of two standard bottles. As a result, you can get 10 glasses of bubbly from each magnum. That's the perfect amount for a party of five people who each have two glasses.

Now that you have enough Champagne or sparkling wine for your guests, you want to ensure they get the most out of the celebratory experience. That's why the type of glasses you use is such an important part. Using the wrong glasses is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when drinking Champagne because the goal is to strike the perfect balance between bubbly sparkle and aromatic enjoyment.

Among the main types of Champagne stemware, the best glass to achieve that balance is the tulip Champagne glass. The tall, slim shape of the tulip helps retain the fizziness of the drink like a flute glass. While the rim slightly tapers off, it's a little wider than a flute, so your nose gets more aroma from the beverage than tickling carbon dioxide. If you don't have tulip glasses, similarly shaped wine glasses are a fantastic alternative. Also, flutes are still a good option in a pinch and are better than coupe glasses, which are short and have a wide rim that allows all the bubbles and aromatics to escape faster than you can enjoy.