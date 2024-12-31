How Many Glasses Of Champagne Can You Get From A Bottle?
Whether celebrating a life milestone or the new year, Champagne has been the beverage choice for toasting all kinds of special occasions for centuries. And, despite the differences between Champagne, Prosecco, and sparkling wine, all of these are fantastic bubbly options for raising a glass in cheers. How many bottles should you get for your next gathering, though? Knowing how many glasses of Champagne are in a bottle can help you decide.
The first thing you should know is that the standard serving size of wine generally depends on the alcohol content. For a table wine with around 12% alcohol by volume, the serving size is five fluid ounces. The serving drops to about 3½ ounces for wines with around 17% ABV. Based on a glass being a serving and the fact that most sparkling wines and Champagnes have around 12% ABV, you can expect to get five servings from a standard 750-milliliter (about 25-ounce) bottle. This means you can expect the same number of glasses from a bottle of wine with a similar ABV.
What are the best glasses for serving Champagne?
Of course, you can always get larger bottles of Champagne for your party. Many winemakers produce magnum-size bottles containing 1½ liters — the equivalent of two standard bottles. As a result, you can get 10 glasses of bubbly from each magnum. That's the perfect amount for a party of five people who each have two glasses.
Now that you have enough Champagne or sparkling wine for your guests, you want to ensure they get the most out of the celebratory experience. That's why the type of glasses you use is such an important part. Using the wrong glasses is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when drinking Champagne because the goal is to strike the perfect balance between bubbly sparkle and aromatic enjoyment.
Among the main types of Champagne stemware, the best glass to achieve that balance is the tulip Champagne glass. The tall, slim shape of the tulip helps retain the fizziness of the drink like a flute glass. While the rim slightly tapers off, it's a little wider than a flute, so your nose gets more aroma from the beverage than tickling carbon dioxide. If you don't have tulip glasses, similarly shaped wine glasses are a fantastic alternative. Also, flutes are still a good option in a pinch and are better than coupe glasses, which are short and have a wide rim that allows all the bubbles and aromatics to escape faster than you can enjoy.