Is Oat Milk A Gluten-Free Option? Kind Of

There are many wonderful plant-based milks on the market from which to choose, and one of the most popular is oat milk. Oat milk has become increasingly prevalent on store shelves, and many people can't even tell the difference between it and traditional dairy cow milk. While some people choose oat milk due to dietary restrictions and the fact that it's lactose-free, you might wonder if oat milk is also gluten-free. Unfortunately, there isn't an easy yes or no answer to that question, as some oat milk brands — and even the homemade stuff — may contain gluten.

Oats are naturally gluten-free but are often processed in facilities that manufacture wheat products. Because of that, oats have the potential to contain gluten through cross-contamination. When someone has a true gluten intolerance, an auto-immune condition known as celiac disease, as little as 350th of a slice of bread can trigger a reaction. It's vital for them to know which foods to avoid and which are safe to consume.