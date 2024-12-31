Is Oat Milk A Gluten-Free Option? Kind Of
There are many wonderful plant-based milks on the market from which to choose, and one of the most popular is oat milk. Oat milk has become increasingly prevalent on store shelves, and many people can't even tell the difference between it and traditional dairy cow milk. While some people choose oat milk due to dietary restrictions and the fact that it's lactose-free, you might wonder if oat milk is also gluten-free. Unfortunately, there isn't an easy yes or no answer to that question, as some oat milk brands — and even the homemade stuff — may contain gluten.
Oats are naturally gluten-free but are often processed in facilities that manufacture wheat products. Because of that, oats have the potential to contain gluten through cross-contamination. When someone has a true gluten intolerance, an auto-immune condition known as celiac disease, as little as 350th of a slice of bread can trigger a reaction. It's vital for them to know which foods to avoid and which are safe to consume.
Look for the certified gluten-free symbol
Manufacturers understand the importance of informing consumers about the presence of gluten in their products. That's why an easy-to-identify symbol was developed for packaging to certify a food as gluten-free. Certification through the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) is optional for food producers but can give peace of mind to those with celiac disease, ensuring the food is safe to eat.
One of the best ways to know what is in your food is to make it yourself. Making gluten-free oat milk at home is fairly easy if you follow a few tips, and the most important and obvious tip is to start with certified gluten-free oats. Before you know it, you'll be dunking gluten-free mint Oreos into creamy homemade oat milk.
If you need to adhere to a gluten-free diet, the best advice is to be your own advocate. Read labels and get educated. The website for the Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) can be a terrific resource.