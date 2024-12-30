The Case For Adding Peanut Butter To Your Next Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards are almost always a hit, whether served at a party or for a couple of friends simply enjoying a snack. When you think of charcuterie, you probably think of the go-to ingredients like cheeses, meats, nuts, and crackers. But one of the best parts about these boards is just how versatile they are. You can easily make them even better by adding an unexpected element — peanut butter.

This spread is the perfect addition, as it pairs nicely with many of the charcuterie staples, even if it seems a bit outside of the norm. For example, plenty of cheeses already have some nuttiness — like pecorino romano, gruyère, and sharp cheddar — so it's a natural combination. You can try spreading a bit of peanut butter on a cracker, then topping it with one of these cheeses.

Additionally, despite not seeming like a natural pairing, meat can go well with peanut butter — just think about how a peanut sauce is often served with chicken or pork dishes in many Asian cuisines. With this in mind, you can choose to offer pan-seared meats on the board (and tofu for vegetarians) to go with peanut butter. But if you want to go with the traditional charcuterie meats, something like prosciutto is great.