The Case For Adding Peanut Butter To Your Next Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards are almost always a hit, whether served at a party or for a couple of friends simply enjoying a snack. When you think of charcuterie, you probably think of the go-to ingredients like cheeses, meats, nuts, and crackers. But one of the best parts about these boards is just how versatile they are. You can easily make them even better by adding an unexpected element — peanut butter.
This spread is the perfect addition, as it pairs nicely with many of the charcuterie staples, even if it seems a bit outside of the norm. For example, plenty of cheeses already have some nuttiness — like pecorino romano, gruyère, and sharp cheddar — so it's a natural combination. You can try spreading a bit of peanut butter on a cracker, then topping it with one of these cheeses.
Additionally, despite not seeming like a natural pairing, meat can go well with peanut butter — just think about how a peanut sauce is often served with chicken or pork dishes in many Asian cuisines. With this in mind, you can choose to offer pan-seared meats on the board (and tofu for vegetarians) to go with peanut butter. But if you want to go with the traditional charcuterie meats, something like prosciutto is great.
Peanut butter also works for a dessert charcuterie board
The best part about using peanut butter for a charcuterie board? It works for either a savory or sweet board. Dessert boards are the perfect treat for any occasion, and we all know that chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven. You can include multiple types of chocolate bars — white, milk, and dark — to act as crackers to dip directly into the spread. You can also include pieces of bread for guests to smear peanut butter on ... then perhaps offer caramel or chocolate sauce that can be drizzled on top.
Next, add some fruit options, as fruit pairs well with both peanut butter and chocolate (hello, PB&J with peanut butter cups). Some of the best fruits to include are bananas, apples, and strawberries. You can dip shortbread or chocolate chip cookies and mini candy bars — like Twix or Kit Kats — to add a nutty element.
Much like charcuterie in general, there's an option for everyone when you decide to add peanut butter to your board. The underrated spread works for salty, savory, and sweet, so experiment however you please!