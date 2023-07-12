After 127 Years, America's Oldest Craft Brewery Is Closing

In an announcement issued the morning of Wednesday, July 12, 2023, San Francisco's Anchor Brewing announced that the brewery would be ceasing operations and closing its doors for good. The company's 61 employees were given a legally mandated 60-day notice and are expected to receive "transition support and separation packages." Although production has stopped, the remaining beer the brewery has made and has on hand will be sold through the remainder of July.

The release cites the economy and the cost of doing business in San Francisco as the main culprit, but the brewery has been in economic trouble since 2016. The brewery sold to Sapporo, a Japanese beer brand, in 2017 as a result.

In an email to retailers, Mike Minami — the president of Sapporo USA — noted that the brewery's "unique steam brewing technique is costly." Inflation increased production costs further, compounding what seemed to be an already tipsy business model. Minami also notes that its main source of revenue has long been bar and restaurant sales rather than off-license distribution, and the pandemic all but eliminated that revenue for two years. Minami says the company made repeated efforts to find buyers but couldn't. Per the company press release, rather than filing for a Chapter 7 (liquidation) or 11 (reorganization) bankruptcy, which would be court-monitored, Anchor is in the process of negotiating an arrangement under the California Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors. The entire business, including the brewery, will be liquidated to pay off creditors.