What's The Difference Between A Bock Beer And A Lager?

Germany has been a trendsetter in beer for hundreds of years, with German beer varieties being some of the most popular around the world. Bocks and lagers, two creations of medieval Germany, have proved to be especially popular, but you may not know that the former is a specific type of the latter.

Starting from their roots in 14th-century Bavaria, lagers have expanded far beyond modern Germany to become the most common type of beer in the world. Lighter-colored lagers have a crisp bite with a mild taste verging on neutral; darker-colored lagers, on the other hand, have strong notes of malty sweetness and typically sit heavier in the stomach.

One such beer on this darker end of the spectrum is bock, which emerged in 14th-century Lower Saxony, about 275 miles north of Bavaria. And just like there are several types of lager, there are also several types of bock.