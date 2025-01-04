What's The Difference Between A Bock Beer And A Lager?
Germany has been a trendsetter in beer for hundreds of years, with German beer varieties being some of the most popular around the world. Bocks and lagers, two creations of medieval Germany, have proved to be especially popular, but you may not know that the former is a specific type of the latter.
Starting from their roots in 14th-century Bavaria, lagers have expanded far beyond modern Germany to become the most common type of beer in the world. Lighter-colored lagers have a crisp bite with a mild taste verging on neutral; darker-colored lagers, on the other hand, have strong notes of malty sweetness and typically sit heavier in the stomach.
One such beer on this darker end of the spectrum is bock, which emerged in 14th-century Lower Saxony, about 275 miles north of Bavaria. And just like there are several types of lager, there are also several types of bock.
Bock, Lower Saxony's king of dark lagers
It depends on the specific brew, but a bock beer generally tastes richly of malt, with a thick, almost creamy mouthfeel. Some bock flavor notes can be compared to sweeter tastes like vanilla or chocolate, but not so much as to make it a dessert-appropriate beer. One common example is the American lager Shiner Bock.
Legend has it that the billy goat imagery commonly associated with bock traces back to its arrival in Bavaria. Although Bavarian locals enjoyed the beer, they would mispronounce its hometown — Einbeck — as "ein bock," which is German for "billy goat."
Bock beers typically have an ABV of around 6.5%, though this can increase with different subtypes. The lighter and hoppier Maibock-slash-Helles bock usually has a 6.3% to 7.4% ABV, and others go even higher. Eisbock, made with a unique freezing process, also ranges beyond 7% ABV, as does the wheat-based Weizenbock. The ultra-dark and heavy Doppelbock is also 7% and up, reaching as high as 10% ABV.
Lagers revolutionized beer drinking
Lagers are known for a crisp, light, clean taste that makes for an easy-drinking beer best enjoyed out of a flute glass. This dynamic has made lagers a global phenomenon for generations, enjoyed under big brand names like Budweiser, Heineken, Corona, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and many more.
Their popularity has also made lagers into a large category of beer, including other popular types like the pilsner, a pale lager originally from the modern-day Czech Republic. Lagers also help form the backbone of Oktoberfest celebrations. While the festival was originally a royal wedding, the early iterations that made Oktoberfest a tradition heavily featured marzen, a type of lager. Later, marzens were aged further into the Oktoberfest beers we know today.
Since lagers are such a large family, their ABV can vary widely depending on type and recipe. A pale lager is typically around a modest 4% to 6%, compounding their easy-drinking nature.