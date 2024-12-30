Impress Your Guests With Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktail Weenies

Salty, smoky, and adorably bite-sized, cocktail weenies are a surprisingly versatile appetizer. The mini-sausages have inspired countless variations, fielding unique flavor partnerships with everything from jalapeños to grape jelly. But if you want a simple variation that will enhance the flavor and presentation of this classic fare, look no further than two additional sweet and smoky ingredients: brown sugar and bacon.

This dependably delicious pairing works beautifully, as the sweetness of the sugar coating balances out the saltiness of the pork. Additionally, the sugar accentuates the sausage's smokiness and offers a caramelized crust that elevates the overall texture and presentation of the dish. This variation is as simple as wrapping your weenies in bacon slices, covering them with brown sugar, and baking them until the brown sugar caramelizes. But be sure to line your pan with foil (or coat it with cooking spray) to avoid a baking pan mess.

Do you prefer the leanness of turkey bacon? Swap it in. While turkey bacon will offer a milder smoky flavor than its pork counterpart, it will still pair well with the sugar to offer that flavor boost that will have your guests reaching for more.