Impress Your Guests With Easy 3-Ingredient Cocktail Weenies
Salty, smoky, and adorably bite-sized, cocktail weenies are a surprisingly versatile appetizer. The mini-sausages have inspired countless variations, fielding unique flavor partnerships with everything from jalapeños to grape jelly. But if you want a simple variation that will enhance the flavor and presentation of this classic fare, look no further than two additional sweet and smoky ingredients: brown sugar and bacon.
This dependably delicious pairing works beautifully, as the sweetness of the sugar coating balances out the saltiness of the pork. Additionally, the sugar accentuates the sausage's smokiness and offers a caramelized crust that elevates the overall texture and presentation of the dish. This variation is as simple as wrapping your weenies in bacon slices, covering them with brown sugar, and baking them until the brown sugar caramelizes. But be sure to line your pan with foil (or coat it with cooking spray) to avoid a baking pan mess.
Do you prefer the leanness of turkey bacon? Swap it in. While turkey bacon will offer a milder smoky flavor than its pork counterpart, it will still pair well with the sugar to offer that flavor boost that will have your guests reaching for more.
Other variations on your cocktail weenies
There are myriad variations that will elevate your bacon-wrapped weenies. For example, consider departing from the usual flavor complements and adding less-expected seasonings to your brown sugar to create a more well-rounded taste. A teaspoon of cracked pepper or chile powder will add a spicy kick that pairs beautifully with your brown sugar to offer a nice flavor punch. If you're looking for a more substantial glaze, add 1/3 cup of maple syrup — which also complements pork deliciously — to your brown sugar.
You can even baste your favorite bottled or homemade barbecue sauce on the weenies after they bake to maximize the appetizer's smokiness. And if you're looking to elevate the recipe even further, skewer on a few chunks of pineapple before coating your weenies for a Hawaiian-inspired feel. The natural sweetness of pineapple pairs beautifully with the saltiness of pork, and its unique chew will add dimension. Not into pineapple? Try maraschino cherries instead.
Don't worry if you're short on time or oven space — you can forgo the baking method and instead place your weenies in your air fryer for about five minutes, then flip them. But cook them at high heat (around 390 degrees Fahrenheit) to ensure your bacon becomes crispy. And if you need to make them ahead of time, you can. Simply refrigerate your wrapped weenies for up to two days, then proceed with cooking. Serve those weenies alongside an old fashioned cocktail, and enjoy.