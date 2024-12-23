A Pastry Chef Shares The Ideal Frosting For Your Holiday Yule Log

What makes Swiss meringue buttercream and Italian meringue buttercream special? These frostings are made by cooking egg whites and sugar on the stovetop on low heat until the sugar is dissolved before whipping the mixture into soft peaks with a mixer and adding butter. This technique gives both frostings their silky smooth nature. However, before you add either Swiss or Italian buttercream frosting to your bûche de Noël, make certain to chill your cake for two hours. If you skip this step, it doesn't matter what frosting you use, your cake will fall apart as you frost it. Once it's frosted, you can take Perry's further advice and make your yule log look professional with easy decorations.

When it comes to frostings to skip, Perry suggests saving the royal icing for other baking adventures. She said, "While it's great for cookies, it's just way too sweet and the texture doesn't mesh well with the sponge." So, save this sweet stuff to decorate your Christmas-themed sugar cookies. She also points out that while cream cheese frosting lightened up with some whipped cream would make an excellent filling, she would not use it to frost the outside of a Christmas Yule log. Perry described the taste as "too tangy," and noted, "...it doesn't have the right texture, and it won't hold up well." And keep the fondant in your baking cabinet because the pastry chef says it's "too sweet" and "too heavy."