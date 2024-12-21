The Ratio You Need To Remember When Adding Liquor To Eggnog

A thick, creamy eggnog is a hearty holiday classic, made all the more enjoyable with a healthy helping of liquor. Gary Mennie is the food and beverage director at The Mills House, a historic luxury hotel and local landmark in Charleston, South Carolina. He lent his expertise exclusively to Daily Meal to discuss the perfect ratio for crafting a spiked eggnog.

According to Mennie, the golden ratio for adding liquor to eggnog is two parts eggnog, one part liquor. If making your own eggnog, Mennie says that it should be stored cold in an airtight container, and will remain drinkable for two to four days — but, he added, "the more alcohol you add to your eggnog, the longer it lasts!"

As far as which liquor to add, Mennie has three go-tos: Bourbon, dark rum, and cognac. Dark liquors like these are preferable to add to eggnog because of their deeper, more complex flavors. Brandy is also a traditional choice for eggnog. Skip the clear liquors with eggnog which tend to have flavors that are not as complementary to the rich and creamy drink.