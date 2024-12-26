The Marshmallow Brand You Should Avoid At All Costs

If you can get past the flavor of Dandies' vegan marshmallows, the next hurdle you'll have to come to terms with is the texture. On the outside, they look like your typically puffy marshmallow. However, when you bite into them you'll find that they're coarse. On top of that, they have a gritty, powdery texture.

Another issue is that many recipes that call for marshmallows require you to melt them. However, for a tray of Rice Krispies treats or even just melting over the campfire, users in the r/vegan subreddit claim these particular sweets can take quite a while to melt. You might be able to enjoy them uncooked, but they don't always work out the way you're expecting in your favorite desserts. The Reddit users said that the inside doesn't get as gooey as a typical marshmallow does, but they still heat, blister, and burn the same as a normal marshmallow, so you could use them in s'mores and still get a similar texture.

Next time you're hitting the supermarket for a bag of marshmallows, if you see this particular brand on display, it's probably best to pass them up and opt for a tried and true brand. Even if you need to avoid regular marshmallows because of a vegan diet, you're in luck: Trader Joe's sells vegan marshmallows, too, and theirs ranked higher on our taste test than Dandies did.