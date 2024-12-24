3 Tips You Need To Know Before Buying Wine At An Online Auction

Selecting the right bottle at a wine store can be a complicated affair, and purchasing it at an online auction is much more so. Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou wine store in New York and one of "America's Top Sommeliers" per Forbes, shares exclusively with Daily Meal, "Buying wine at an online auction is not for novices." Many of the wines sold at such auctions are rare and iconic, and those bidding for them are usually well-versed in the subtleties of wine. Winkler has three important tips to help you bid more confidently and walk away with the perfect bottle.

Before looking into the rules of each wine auction platform, it's worth learning a little about your preference for wine and remembering that more expensive wine won't necessarily taste better. Winkler suggests carefully checking the wine's storage history, assessing the bottle's condition, and knowing how to recognize a good vintage. "Some years are better than others," she says, "all because of Mother Nature, and that all has an impact on the final product." A good way to learn about wines is by trying several different kinds.