It's Easy To Turn Costco Chili Into A Delectable Party Dip
If you're a frequent Costco shopper, then you may be familiar with the store's beef chili, which makes for a quick comfort meal. Not only does it make for a shortcut meal but a delicious one as well — so it's no wonder that this beef chili is a fan favorite amongst Costco shoppers. But what you may not know is that you can use that premade chili to make an easy — and super delectable — party dip.
On Reddit, one Costco fan explained how they use the chili as a base for a tasty, cheesy dip. They wrote about spreading a layer of cream cheese in a glass baking dish, topping it with the chili, shredded cheese and jalapeños before baking it in the oven. It only takes 15 minutes to bake this dip at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. All in all, this chili-based dip sounds too delicious not to try.
After you make the dip, the most obvious pairing is, of course, tortilla chips. But you can also offer veggies (such as carrot or celery sticks), slices of bread, or crackers for dipping.
How to customize the chili dip
You can choose to keep the dip super simple, like our very similar three-ingredient chili dip, or, you can customize it to your liking. For example, if you don't want it to be spicy, you can leave out the jalapeños. Additionally, if you want to add some crunch, you can sprinkle crushed tortilla chips, corn chips or Cheetos over the top. Additionally you can garnish the dip with sliced green onions and chopped cilantro.
You can also spice up the cream cheese layer by mixing in hot sauce, or using pimento cheese instead. This dip would work well with a layer of salsa, whether that be roasted tomato or vibrant salsa verde.
Speaking of additional layers, you can use the Costco chili as one layer in an easy seven-layer dip or a baked seven-layer dip. A typical seven-layer dip contains ingredients such as refried beans, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole — so pick and choose which you think will pair best with the beef chili. Whichever way you go this party dip is sure to be a hit.