It's Easy To Turn Costco Chili Into A Delectable Party Dip

If you're a frequent Costco shopper, then you may be familiar with the store's beef chili, which makes for a quick comfort meal. Not only does it make for a shortcut meal but a delicious one as well — so it's no wonder that this beef chili is a fan favorite amongst Costco shoppers. But what you may not know is that you can use that premade chili to make an easy — and super delectable — party dip.

On Reddit, one Costco fan explained how they use the chili as a base for a tasty, cheesy dip. They wrote about spreading a layer of cream cheese in a glass baking dish, topping it with the chili, shredded cheese and jalapeños before baking it in the oven. It only takes 15 minutes to bake this dip at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. All in all, this chili-based dip sounds too delicious not to try.

After you make the dip, the most obvious pairing is, of course, tortilla chips. But you can also offer veggies (such as carrot or celery sticks), slices of bread, or crackers for dipping.