The 3-Ingredient Chili Dip That Couldn't Be Easier To Whip Up

The toughest part of putting this three-ingredient chili dip together might be reaching for the can opener, but some simple tips will make sure it's a cinch. For starters, you'll want the cream cheese softened, which makes it easier to spread into your casserole dish. There are a few ways to attain this texture, the simplest of which is to leave it on the counter for about an hour. If you need to speed up the process, you can cut your block into smaller pieces (about 1-inch cubes), cutting your softening time in half. Keeping it in the foil package and setting it in a bowl of warm water will soften it in fifteen minutes or so.

When it comes to the chili layer, the choice is yours. The fastest way to a perfect dip is to grab a can from your grocer's shelf or pantry and crack it open. You can opt for meat or vegetarian, spicy or mild, but if you're ambitious and motivated, you can always make all-American chili from scratch.

A sharp shredded cheddar brings a boldness that can stand up to the intensity of your chili and complements the creamy, mild cream cheese on the bottom. You can always experiment with other cheeses like pepper jack or crumbled cotija, which both work well. To create your dip, layer cream cheese, then chili, top with shredded cheese, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until you've got a bubbly, fragrant, and crave-able creation.