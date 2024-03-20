The 3-Ingredient Chili Dip That Couldn't Be Easier To Whip Up
Let's face it, everyone's favorite guest at the party is the one that brings the best dip. Few foods feel as fun and communal as a dish you can sink your chips and crackers into. Dip can function as the centerpiece of a spread, and the inspiration for conversation. Dips are casual but fun, versatile, interactive, customizable, and simple to assemble and scale. So, the perfect party food.
While there are countless recipes for creating a plunge pool of flavor for your preferred crunchy vessels, some are simpler than others to prepare. Which is why this three-ingredient option is ideal for whipping up something quickly and easily with ingredients you keep on hand. All you need is a brick of cream cheese, some shredded cheese, and a can of chili. In minutes you'll be ready to dazzle guests with an addictive crowd-pleaser, thanks to layers of complementing and contrasting flavors and textures.
Building your dip
The toughest part of putting this three-ingredient chili dip together might be reaching for the can opener, but some simple tips will make sure it's a cinch. For starters, you'll want the cream cheese softened, which makes it easier to spread into your casserole dish. There are a few ways to attain this texture, the simplest of which is to leave it on the counter for about an hour. If you need to speed up the process, you can cut your block into smaller pieces (about 1-inch cubes), cutting your softening time in half. Keeping it in the foil package and setting it in a bowl of warm water will soften it in fifteen minutes or so.
When it comes to the chili layer, the choice is yours. The fastest way to a perfect dip is to grab a can from your grocer's shelf or pantry and crack it open. You can opt for meat or vegetarian, spicy or mild, but if you're ambitious and motivated, you can always make all-American chili from scratch.
A sharp shredded cheddar brings a boldness that can stand up to the intensity of your chili and complements the creamy, mild cream cheese on the bottom. You can always experiment with other cheeses like pepper jack or crumbled cotija, which both work well. To create your dip, layer cream cheese, then chili, top with shredded cheese, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until you've got a bubbly, fragrant, and crave-able creation.
Serving your dip
A classic sidekick to your three-layer chili dip would be salty corn chips, which also have a bit of sweetness. You can grab your favorite tortilla chips from the store, or, if you're feeling keen, make a batch of homemade tortilla chips. Homemade potato chips made with russet potatoes and seasoned with plenty of salt would also be delicious.
And while this three-ingredient dip is ideal exactly as is, you can always amp it up with some additional mix-ins. Try crispy bacon, spicy chorizo, or crumbled mild sausage for an extra protein boost, toss in some black beans, or veggies like corn and peppers for contrasting textures and flavors. Spices also add dimension and personality, from cumin to paprika to cinnamon. Herbs like cilantro are a lovely garnish that brings flavor and brightness, while chopped chives add an aromatic element as well as a pop of color. Given the simplicity of this preparation, you can experiment with a different spin every time and never tire of whipping it together for your party people.