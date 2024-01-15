The Fan-Favorite Chili You Should Consider Picking Up At Costco
From its humble beginnings in 1976 to its vast global operation worth billions, Costco is the membership-based retailer renowned for its delectable fresh produce and attractive bargains on a vast range of items. Where else could you purchase a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and a casket at the same time? While the skies are seemingly the limit, one item that's made the rounds as a fan favorite for Costco lovers is its beef chili.
Ready to be heated and served, Costco's Beef Chili is made of tomato sauce combined with beef and beans, and topped with shredded cheese. It's a whopping 4-pound tub that costs $3.49 a pound. Beef chili for days! On a recent thread on Reddit titled "The Costco beef chili is incredibly good!!!!" a huge amount of support was garnered from online users sharing their love for the tub. One user even said, "Great chili, even though I'm lactose intolerant, I'll still make the sacrifice." Now, if that doesn't say fan-favorite, what does?
Costco's Beef Chili appears to have stolen the limelight, or so it would seem. But does the resurgence and the love for this dish also open old debates?
Costco's Beef Chili is not for everyone
If you follow the Costco chili scene closely, you may recall back in October when the re-release of beef chili caused quite a storm. The comments on the @costcohotfinds video on TikTok opened the age-old debate surrounding the inclusion of beans in chili. Texas chili usually doesn't contain beans, and this debate split the online community, as one user demonstrated the other side of the argument: "There's no beans in chili ... I don't know what that is, but it's not chili."
So, has this sentiment faded since October? Or are bean enthusiasts still at large? In the Reddit post mentioned above, there is a lack of disagreement about the presence of beans in chili. However, there was discussion on the seasoning, with some users claiming it was too salty and others saying it was underseasoned.
Outside of Reddit, reviewers on TikTok have also highlighted potential issues with the tub. While floridamomof3 discussed the lack of chili powder affecting the authentic essence of the chili, balancingval's husband discussed how the texture of the beef felt gooey, as if it had been overworked. However, while their suggested improvements were noted, both reviewers thought this was a tasty dish.
What to pair with Costco's Beef Chili
Whether you're a die-hard Costco Beef Chili fan or still yet to be convinced, one thing that may sway you is the vast number of pairings this chili works with. Chili alone is a fantastic dip, and Costco's version is undoubtedly fit for this purpose. Choose your scoop: Will it be crunchy tortillas or crispy crackers? Why not layer it with sour cream, fresh guacamole, or spicy salsa, too?
Beyond dips, this chili could also be smothered onto hot dogs for a convenient and quick cheesy chili dog (great for game day) or served alongside freshly baked cornbread. One user — or perhaps genius is a better label — noted on the acclaimed Reddit thread that the chili could even be combined with a Costco Mac & Cheese for a hearty and bulky chili mac and cheese. It is a mash-up dish that's sure to be a delicious blend of creamy cheese, meaty beef, and rich tomato sauce that simultaneously delivers a much-needed bite from the pasta.
The Costco Beef Chili has earned considerable praise from Costco enthusiasts, yet without trying it firsthand, how can you determine if it suits your taste? There is only one way to find out.