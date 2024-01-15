The Fan-Favorite Chili You Should Consider Picking Up At Costco

From its humble beginnings in 1976 to its vast global operation worth billions, Costco is the membership-based retailer renowned for its delectable fresh produce and attractive bargains on a vast range of items. Where else could you purchase a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and a casket at the same time? While the skies are seemingly the limit, one item that's made the rounds as a fan favorite for Costco lovers is its beef chili.

Ready to be heated and served, Costco's Beef Chili is made of tomato sauce combined with beef and beans, and topped with shredded cheese. It's a whopping 4-pound tub that costs $3.49 a pound. Beef chili for days! On a recent thread on Reddit titled "The Costco beef chili is incredibly good!!!!" a huge amount of support was garnered from online users sharing their love for the tub. One user even said, "Great chili, even though I'm lactose intolerant, I'll still make the sacrifice." Now, if that doesn't say fan-favorite, what does?

Costco's Beef Chili appears to have stolen the limelight, or so it would seem. But does the resurgence and the love for this dish also open old debates?