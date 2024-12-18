Trader Joe's New Nuggets Are Hopping On A Fast Food Trend

If you're a fan of chicken nuggets, then you know that the spicy version has been recently trending in the fast food world. Spicy nuggets can be found at places such as McDonald's and Wendy's. Taco Bell even collaborated with a legendary sauce brand to roll out their spicy nugget menu item. Spicy nuggets are perfect for anyone who is tired of regular nuggets or is simply in the mood for a kick of heat. And now you can fulfill your spicy chicken nugget craving without having to make the trek to a fast food joint (or spend money on delivery) — because spicy nuggets have launched at Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's Spicy Chicken Nuggets are already fully cooked, so all you have to do is heat and serve. They are stored in the refrigerator and come in a 12-ounce package. As for the flavor, the nuggets are seasoned with a cayenne pepper-based hot sauce, as well as spices such as onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika.

Overall, TJ's fans are excited about the new product. An Instagram post dedicated to new Trader Joe's finds featuring the spicy nuggs racked up over 2500 likes in less than 24 hours. On Reddit, one user said, "hello weekend dinner plans." And another wrote, "Oh shoot if they're like Wendy's [spicy chicken nuggets] I'm gonna spend so much money on these."