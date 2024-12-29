How To Aerate Tequila (And Why You Need To)

Tequila is such a versatile spirit. Mix it with other ingredients and you can make a classic margarita or Paloma. Or, if you are feeling adventurous, you can drink it neat or on the rocks. However, it's important you know a little bit about what you're drinking, and sadly, sometimes when you are skimming through that beginner's guide to tequila, you miss that a really good bottle of this liquor deserves the same treatment you would give a bottle of wine. You must aerate it.

Lauren Mote, the global director on-trade excellence for Patrón told Daily Meal, "A premium tequila can benefit from aeration, much like a fine wine or cognac." The newest release from the brand, Patrón Cristalino, is a clear charcoal filtered añejo tequila meant to be sipped — but not before it's aerated.

Aerating tequila sounds complex, but it is really a simple practice. You are simply letting it breathe. Mote explains, "The best way to do this is by gently swirling the tequila in the glass, which can help release its complex aromas and flavors, allowing the layers of craftsmanship to unfold." But what's actually happening when you use this tried and true technique?