How To Aerate Tequila (And Why You Need To)
Tequila is such a versatile spirit. Mix it with other ingredients and you can make a classic margarita or Paloma. Or, if you are feeling adventurous, you can drink it neat or on the rocks. However, it's important you know a little bit about what you're drinking, and sadly, sometimes when you are skimming through that beginner's guide to tequila, you miss that a really good bottle of this liquor deserves the same treatment you would give a bottle of wine. You must aerate it.
Lauren Mote, the global director on-trade excellence for Patrón told Daily Meal, "A premium tequila can benefit from aeration, much like a fine wine or cognac." The newest release from the brand, Patrón Cristalino, is a clear charcoal filtered añejo tequila meant to be sipped — but not before it's aerated.
Aerating tequila sounds complex, but it is really a simple practice. You are simply letting it breathe. Mote explains, "The best way to do this is by gently swirling the tequila in the glass, which can help release its complex aromas and flavors, allowing the layers of craftsmanship to unfold." But what's actually happening when you use this tried and true technique?
Why aeration makes tequila smell and taste better
Aerating tequila breaks the surface tension quickly and brings those scents to your nose through evaporation, and the larger the glass, the better. Just like swirling wine at a tasting, it will allow you to create a taller swirl that coats the walls of the glass which in turn lets those aromas escape even faster. The end result from swirling your alcohol is a tequila with a smoother, slightly mellower taste perfect for sipping.
Lauren Mote explains that tequila is all about flavor layers. She says, "[Aerating tequila] amplifies the nosing and tasting experience, bringing forward nuanced notes of baked agave (similar to baked sweet pumpkin or sweet potato), herbs, spices, and fruits that might otherwise remain subtle." Translation: This extra step brings a premium glass of tequila — be it a blanco, reposado, añejo, extra añejo — to life in a whole new way, making those sips more of an encounter for your taste buds. So, the next time you are pouring this alcohol, remember to give it a couple of swirls and it will make all the difference.