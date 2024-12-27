The Trendy Technique That Totally Fails To Upgrade Bad Tequila
It can be fun to try new tequila because so many options are available. However, you run the risk of picking up a brand that just doesn't taste good to you, especially if you venture outside the absolute best tequila to try. Sure, you can try the trend of using a milk frother to make the tequila taste better, but this isn't the best method. On the heels of releasing Patrón Cristalino, a reimagining of Patrón añeo, Lauren Mote — Global Director On-Trade Excellence for Patrón — gave Daily Meal some insight on how tequila should be enjoyed.
Mote says that you shouldn't need to use trends or tricks like a milk frother to soften the profile of tequila. "Well-made tequila is already balanced, with a smooth texture and depth of flavor that come directly from this meticulous craftsmanship," she explained.
You need only to swirl tequila in a glass and thoughtfully sip it, letting it rest on your palate, to appreciate the flavors as the distiller intended. The reason is that while frothers and similar tools aerate tequila, they also add "a little bit of heat," which Dr. Eric Simanek, a chemistry professor, told Fox News, adding that it affects the composition of the drink. The addition of bubbles that collect flavor and rearrange the spirit's molecules is also likely why it tastes better to you afterward. However, Mote says it's not the best way to improve a tequila's profile.
The optimal method for improving and enjoying tequila
There are many non-margarita tequila cocktails to suit any mood or season, but if you're simply sipping on the spirit alone, there's a right way to do it. A beginner's guide to tequila can certainly help you navigate the dos and don'ts, but expert Lauren Mote has imparted her own wisdom on the optimal serving technique.
She told us that premium, for instance, is meant to be sipped at room temperature or slightly below that, which allows the intricate flavors and aromas to really shine. "Swirling the tequila in your glass helps you appreciate its clarity & aroma, while a single large ice cube offers a different perspective, subtly enhancing the temperature and dilution over time without muting its character," she explained.
As a result, the notes of roasted agave, dark chocolate, or dried fruit can evolve and provide a distinct sipping experience, particularly with full-bodied tequilas. In fact, dilution when serving works with tequila much in the same way it works for bourbon or whiskey. Adding water or allowing ice to melt a little in your glass before sipping reduces the alcohol content and frees up the aroma molecules to evaporate in your nose, allowing for more appreciation of nuanced flavors.