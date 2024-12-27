The Trendy Technique That Totally Fails To Upgrade Bad Tequila

It can be fun to try new tequila because so many options are available. However, you run the risk of picking up a brand that just doesn't taste good to you, especially if you venture outside the absolute best tequila to try. Sure, you can try the trend of using a milk frother to make the tequila taste better, but this isn't the best method. On the heels of releasing Patrón Cristalino, a reimagining of Patrón añeo, Lauren Mote — Global Director On-Trade Excellence for Patrón — gave Daily Meal some insight on how tequila should be enjoyed.

Mote says that you shouldn't need to use trends or tricks like a milk frother to soften the profile of tequila. "Well-made tequila is already balanced, with a smooth texture and depth of flavor that come directly from this meticulous craftsmanship," she explained.

You need only to swirl tequila in a glass and thoughtfully sip it, letting it rest on your palate, to appreciate the flavors as the distiller intended. The reason is that while frothers and similar tools aerate tequila, they also add "a little bit of heat," which Dr. Eric Simanek, a chemistry professor, told Fox News, adding that it affects the composition of the drink. The addition of bubbles that collect flavor and rearrange the spirit's molecules is also likely why it tastes better to you afterward. However, Mote says it's not the best way to improve a tequila's profile.