Expert Tips You Need To Become A Savvy Wine Shopper

Buying wine can be intimidating, especially if you've just started learning about all the different varieties (do you know what makes red wine different from white?). So, to help you navigate the task, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Doreen Winkler, the founder of Orange Glou, a wine store in New York City, and one of Forbes' "America's Top Sommeliers."

Winkler says, "Every wine store is different and each shelf is different, so the best advice I can give is to shop around, find your local wine stores, attend their tastings and build an understanding of what wines you like and don't like." Once you have a better idea of your tastes, it will be easier to work with a wine store's sales associate — you can let them know which wines you've liked and disliked, and they'll have a better idea of which to recommend.

Really, Winkler can't recommend taking advantage of the sales associates' knowledge enough. This is also how you can find more affordable wines that are still high quality. "We host regular Friday tastings at Orange Glou, and that's a great opportunity to try bottles in the $20-$25 range," she said.

Attending a wine tasting is not only a good way to find underrated, inexpensive wines but also the perfect opportunity to introduce yourself to the wine sellers and begin a rapport for them to help you in the future. Winkler says, "If you find the right retailer, one you trust, they should have a good assortment and won't carry low-price, low-quality affordable wines."