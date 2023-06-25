What Does It Mean When A Wine Is Dry?

The world of the sommelier is replete with terms that, coming off the tongue of an expert, sound like the absolute peak of taste and class. Use them incorrectly, however, and you might open yourself up to both confusion and embarrassment. You may hear people talk about a wine's "full body" (viscosity), its "nose" (aroma), and "terroir" (the region where it was produced); but, unless you understand these terms, they won't tell you anything useful about the stuff in your class.

Whole dictionaries could be written for the world of wine; but, if you're going to start anywhere, you should start with the most basic: What do we mean when we say a wine is "dry"? "Dry" is one of the most common descriptors for wine, and something you're very likely to hear if you ask a waiter for recommendations. To a novice, it sounds downright nonsense, as how could any liquid possibly be dry? However, wine aficionados do not use "dry" in the literal sense (and thus, they create a great deal of confusion). In short, "dry" in the world of wine is simply an antonym for "sweet." Dry wines are preferable to anyone who dislikes a sugary taste in their drink, and they are generally considered to be the best cooking wines as well. The equivalent term for champagne is the French "brut."

As for what makes a wine sweet or dry, the answer lies in science.