3 Essential Marinades That Will Totally Upgrade Grilled Tofu
If you've ever taken a bite out of plain grilled tofu, you know there's probably not much flavor to it. It's fairly bland, although you may catch some nutty or beanie flavors. That said, you don't have to resign yourself to eating plain tofu. In fact, there are plenty of ways to upgrade it and give it more flavor.
Daily Meal spoke with Nisha Vora, New York Times best-selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor," and she gave some exclusive insights into a couple of marinades you can use that will really take your tofu to the next level. While you can certainly use a dry rub for your grilled tofu, this high-protein food pairs perfectly with marinades thanks to its porous texture, which lets it soak up the juicy sauces very well. "A flavorful marinade is essential for grilled tofu," she said, adding there are three options she uses that are "delicious yet simple."
Since tofu has such a plain taste, it gives the meal a boost of flavor and makes it worthy of eating on its own. In terms of which marinades to try, Vora suggests trying a citrus chipotle marinade, an autumnal mustard maple marinade, or even just a plain old barbecue sauce marinade.
Each marinade adds its own touch to your tofu
Each of the marinades Nisha Vora suggests using on your tofu enhances the meal's flavor differently. For the mustard maple — made up of its two namesake ingredients alongside soy sauce, citrus juice, and garlic and onion powders — she explains, "The soy sauce adds umami, the lime juice and mustard add tanginess, the maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness and encourages caramelization." She also notes that you'll want to throw in a bit of oil to prevent the sticky sauce from causing your tofu to get stuck to the pan.
If you prefer spicy, Vora's citrus chipotle option might be a better go-to. For this marinade, she brings on the heat by adding two chipotle peppers in adobo as well as sneaking in a little bit of the adobo sauce. Chipotle peppers clock in between 2,500 and 8,000 units on the Scoville scale, putting them at a spice level similar to a jalapeño. And, of course, you can always play up the heat by adding an extra pepper or two. Other key ingredients in Vora's marinade include citrus juice and zest. Those ingredients add acidity and balance out the spice from the peppers. Plus, she throws in a bit of brown sugar to add a dash of sweetness to the whole thing.
Lastly, if it's barbecue sauce you love, Vora says, "You can use any store-bought barbecue sauce," adding, however, that she loves to use her homemade barbecue sauce recipe. A homemade sauce lets you play around, throwing in unique add-ins. Plus, you set the sweet and tangy levels of it.
Don't skip on dipping sauces, either
While the marinades are important for giving your tofu flavor, Nisha Voru has another tip: "When it comes to serving grilled tofu, you can take it to the next level by serving it alongside a bold sauce." These sauces won't only give an extra boost of flavor to the tofu, but they can also serve to create balance and unique combinations with the marinade already on your dish.
"Try spooning some cashew cream onto grilled tofu for richness," Voru suggests. This vegan alternative to sour cream has a rich and nutty flavor with a creamy consistency. It can work particularly well against the spicy, citrusy flavors of her citrus chipotle marinade, helping to balance out some of the heat of the peppers.
Another choice that Voru offers is to go with a simple pesto. Pesto has nutty, herby flavors from the pine nuts and basil and can be a great dipping sauce for a more acidic tofu marinade. Plus, it has a salty taste that makes it a great option for smearing on tofu, even if you forgot to use any marinade! Finally, Voru notes that you could opt for a "salsa verde for bright, herbaceous flavors." Salsa verde is usually relatively mild and instead adds some zest to your meal. Next time you're making grilled tofu, give one of these marinades a whirl or try one of your own, and you might just find your meal gets taken to a whole new level.