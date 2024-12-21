3 Essential Marinades That Will Totally Upgrade Grilled Tofu

If you've ever taken a bite out of plain grilled tofu, you know there's probably not much flavor to it. It's fairly bland, although you may catch some nutty or beanie flavors. That said, you don't have to resign yourself to eating plain tofu. In fact, there are plenty of ways to upgrade it and give it more flavor.

Daily Meal spoke with Nisha Vora, New York Times best-selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor," and she gave some exclusive insights into a couple of marinades you can use that will really take your tofu to the next level. While you can certainly use a dry rub for your grilled tofu, this high-protein food pairs perfectly with marinades thanks to its porous texture, which lets it soak up the juicy sauces very well. "A flavorful marinade is essential for grilled tofu," she said, adding there are three options she uses that are "delicious yet simple."

Since tofu has such a plain taste, it gives the meal a boost of flavor and makes it worthy of eating on its own. In terms of which marinades to try, Vora suggests trying a citrus chipotle marinade, an autumnal mustard maple marinade, or even just a plain old barbecue sauce marinade.