Use A Dry Rub For Your Grilled Tofu And Thank Us Later

The beauty of tofu is also its biggest handicap: It doesn't taste like much right out of the package. Because it's such a blank slate, you can make tofu into what seems like an endless list of dishes, from sweet smoothies to savory stews. When it comes to simple cooking methods like grilling, however, you have to be a little more creative — not to mention heavy-handed — on the herbs and spices. In fact the easiest way to pack a ton of taste into some 'fu for your next barbecue is with a dry rub.

If you've worked with tofu in the kitchen, you already know that it's a very wet product, mostly because it's sold sitting in a package of water to keep it preserved. The problem is, wet surfaces like tofu don't grill very well. Tofu also won't absorb other wet flavor ingredients like barbecue sauce unless you let it marinate for a while. Dry rubs, however, can solve two problems at the same time. They'll dry out the surface of the tofu so you can get some browning on the surface and deliver a payload of flavor in seconds.