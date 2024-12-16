It's Almost Too Easy To Make Delectable Dessert Enchiladas
Enchiladas come in many styles, and they're one of humanity's greatest gifts to the culinary world ... just like desserts. But what if you were to imagine the two together?
Enchiladas are typically a savory dish, comprised of tortillas, fillings, cheese, and a salty (sometimes spicy) sauce; a classic enchilada recipe is not only delicious but also simple to put together. And there are some easy and delectable substitutions you can make to turn this popular Mexican dish into the sweet treat of your dreams. The best part? Most of the ingredients are probably in your pantry already.
Making dessert enchiladas is pretty similar to making the O.G. dish. On a large flour tortilla, add a few spoonfulls of your chosen filling in a line down the center, and roll it up. Then, place the roll-ups seam-side down in a baking dish and cover the dish in a sweet sauce before baking it until bubbling (about 30 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven). From there, you can dress up and garnish your dessert enchiladas in whatever way you please.
Ideas for dessert enchiladas
Dessert enchiladas can be filled with anything from fruit and icing to candy. Using apple pie filling is an easy swap that requires minimal prep — and other fruit pie fillings work, as well, like peaches, cherries, or pears. Canned fillings are much easier to use, since they require less prep time than if you were to craft them yourself. However, you can use fresh-cut fruit like strawberries as a filling, since the heat will break down the fruit into a soft, irresistible texture.
For an apple pie enchilada, also consider wrapping the filling with a delicious homemade cream cheese icing for a fall treat. Or, you can combine pumpkin pie filling with toasted walnuts and marshmallows for a new twist on the autumnal favorite.
For a sweet sauce, a versatile option is to combine white and brown sugar, water, butter, cornstarch, and vanilla extract in a saucepan, bring to a boil, and simmer until sugar is dissolved (about three minutes). This is especially tasty with apple pie filling but also just as great with pumpkin or peach, too.