It's Almost Too Easy To Make Delectable Dessert Enchiladas

Enchiladas come in many styles, and they're one of humanity's greatest gifts to the culinary world ... just like desserts. But what if you were to imagine the two together?

Enchiladas are typically a savory dish, comprised of tortillas, fillings, cheese, and a salty (sometimes spicy) sauce; a classic enchilada recipe is not only delicious but also simple to put together. And there are some easy and delectable substitutions you can make to turn this popular Mexican dish into the sweet treat of your dreams. The best part? Most of the ingredients are probably in your pantry already.

Making dessert enchiladas is pretty similar to making the O.G. dish. On a large flour tortilla, add a few spoonfulls of your chosen filling in a line down the center, and roll it up. Then, place the roll-ups seam-side down in a baking dish and cover the dish in a sweet sauce before baking it until bubbling (about 30 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven). From there, you can dress up and garnish your dessert enchiladas in whatever way you please.