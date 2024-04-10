An Expert Explains The Biggest Wine List Red Flag To Look Out For At A Restaurant

When you're out for a fancy meal or date night, having a glass of wine is always a fun complement to your food and adds a little bit of glamor to the evening. Most diners are happy to go with any bottle of their preferred type of wine, whether it's red or white. However, if you're concerned about how expensive wine can be at a restaurant, you might want to take a closer look at the wine list to make sure you don't fall for excessive markups.

Doreen Winkler, owner of Orange Glou in NYC — the world's first and only wine store dedicated exclusively to orange wines — provided the Daily Meal with some insight into which wines you should and shouldn't order at an eatery. When you scan the wine list, keep an eye out for options that don't match up with their price. Winkler says that "a red flag would be seeing wine that's inexpensive and easily found in a wine store or supermarket that's featured on a wine list for a lot more money."

So, you spot a generic pinot noir or Sauvignon Blanc on the menu, and the listed sum is higher than the price tag it would carry at the liquor store, it's probably not a worthwhile pick. Tasty as they may be, it's just not worth it to pay premium for the least special bottles on the list.