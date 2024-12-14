How Long Does Apple Cider Last? It Depends On What Type You Buy

We're lucky that apple season is perfectly timed with the temperature dropping and the nights getting longer, because fresh apple cider is the perfect pairing with this dark and rich time of year. Really good apple cider — not the homogenized golden juice you can find year-round in the shelf-stable aisles — has a short window of drinkability.

Unpasteurized, chilled apple cider found in the refrigerated section or at an apple orchard will last around two weeks. Once it's pasteurized (heated to 140 degrees for a set amount of time) to kill off any unwanted organisms, it will last at least four weeks. Adding preservatives, such as ascorbic acid and potassium sorbate, will increase the shelf life by around a week. This typically only occurs in pasteurized cider.

If you're looking at the unpasteurized ciders, you may find some in containers taut with pressure. This is because yeasts from the fruit are eating the natural sugars and is not an indicator that the cider has gone bad. Opened apple cider kept in the fridge can last two to three days if it's unpasteurized and seven to 10 days if it's pasteurized.