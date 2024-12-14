Forget Fast Food: Al Roker Makes His Own McDonald's Breakfast
The humble breakfast sandwich is a reason to get up every morning. That fast food temptation of pulling up to a drive-thru and ordering a sandwich with cheese and meat flanked by a toasted English muffin or bagel is hard to resist. Yet, TV celebrity and cookbook author Al Roker has given us the strength to do just that with his homemade version of a favorite McDonald's breakfast sandwich. In an Instagram post, Roker shared that he was, "Sending one Nick Roker off to work this morning with my version of the #mcgriddle." The photo revealed two pancakes sandwiching scrambled eggs and a few slices of bacon.
If we had to re-rank the best fast food breakfast sandwiches, it wouldn't be easy, but McDonald's Sausage McGriddle (and the chain's version with bacon) would definitely be on the list. If you are unfamiliar, this McDonald's breakfast food menu option features two warm griddle cakes that have been infused with maple syrup. Between those griddle cakes is an egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage. Making it at home like the "Today" anchor has some major benefits, including the ability to switch up your sandwich and the potential to save money.
You can control what goes on your at-home McGriddle
The first benefit of channeling your inner Al Roker and making the McGriddle at home (or any Mcdonald's sandwich for that matter, including the beloved McDonald's Egg McMuffin) is that you get to control the ingredients and how they are prepared. Instead of a fried egg, you can use scrambled egg whites or a sunny side–up egg. Add a fried green tomato or some type of green, if your heart desires. Additionally, you can mix and match breakfast meats and bread when you make your favorite breakfast sandwich in your own kitchen.
Making breakfast sandwiches at home can also be convenient. Make a batch and freeze them. Just make certain to individually wrap each sandwich in parchment paper and place it a freezer-safe plastic storage bag. When you are ready to enjoy your copycat breakfast sandwiches, place them in the microwave on reduced heat for about a minute and a half, and you're in business. You can enjoy them for up to a month — think how much money you will save by skipping the drive-thru.