Scrambled eggs can be a very personal dish. Many chefs prefer to make this dish themselves because they are so particular about it. Prue Leith, former star of "The Great British Bake Off" is no different. In her cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom" Leith reveals she once argued with the famous French chef Albert Roux about how scrambled eggs should be made. She likes her eggs scrambled in seconds, saying: "The trick is to yank them off the heat and tip them onto the toast while some of the [egg] mixture is still liquid." But before Leith places her perfect scrambled eggs on her toast, she spreads some Marmite onto the bread.



Marmite is not for the faint of heart and it is definitely worth reading a guide to using Marmite if you've never tasted this savory, tangy, and often difficult-to-describe spread. It has a very concentrated, umami flavor that is derived from the yeast extract that serves as its primary ingredient. Marmite has a gooey-like texture and not only adds a salty taste, but will cut through the rich nature of creamy scrambled eggs for a nicely balanced dish.