The Poorly Packaged Meat Snack We're Never Buying At Costco Again

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed in 2018 say the design of packaging influences them, and roughly two-thirds also think that packaging material is similarly influential (as per a survey by Ispos). Attempting to create the world's best snack packaging is all part of creative marketing, but businesses are run by people, and people occasionally make some not-so-great decisions.

This is perfectly exemplified by the Greenridge Naturals Original Beef Sticks one Redditor found at their local Costco. Through clear plastic panels, you can see the individually packaged sticks positioned vertically, making them seem like they stretch top-to-bottom in the resealable bag. But, as soon as you open the bag, you find each stick is merely a couple of inches long and only weigh an ounce.

While the packaging does note that the sticks weigh one ounce each, it's noted in itty bitty font on the bottom of the bag. There's technically no wrongdoing because of this labelling, but the packaging is no less misleading and frustrating. The good news is that skipping these on your next Costco trip is among the laziest ways to help save the planet.