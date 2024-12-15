The University Of Chicago's Wholesome Hanukkah Food Debate

Latke vs. hamantash debates are a popular tradition among Jewish communities on U.S. college campuses. Starting at the University of Chicago over 75 years ago, the debates are revered as a way for Jewish students and faculty to celebrate their shared faith and de-stress from grueling academics.

The two foods, traditional to Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine, are quite different. Latkes are a potato-based pancake-fritter hybrid, fried in oil and served either with applesauce for a sweet bite or sour cream for a savory one. The oil they are cooked in commemorates the same miracle honored by the eight days and nights of Hanukkah.

On the other hand, hamantaschen (singular "hamantash") are triangular pastry cookies filled with an array of treats, including fruits, cheese, jams, and — more modernly — a chocolate hazelnut spread. The cookies' triangular shape references a three-cornered hat worn by Haman, the murderous villain and cookie namesake whose defeat is celebrated by the late-winter holiday of Purim. Although Hanukkah and Purim do not fall near each other on the calendar, the deep familiarity with both latkes and hamantaschen makes the debate a beloved tradition for either holiday — or both.