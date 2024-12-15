The University Of Chicago's Wholesome Hanukkah Food Debate
Latke vs. hamantash debates are a popular tradition among Jewish communities on U.S. college campuses. Starting at the University of Chicago over 75 years ago, the debates are revered as a way for Jewish students and faculty to celebrate their shared faith and de-stress from grueling academics.
The two foods, traditional to Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine, are quite different. Latkes are a potato-based pancake-fritter hybrid, fried in oil and served either with applesauce for a sweet bite or sour cream for a savory one. The oil they are cooked in commemorates the same miracle honored by the eight days and nights of Hanukkah.
On the other hand, hamantaschen (singular "hamantash") are triangular pastry cookies filled with an array of treats, including fruits, cheese, jams, and — more modernly — a chocolate hazelnut spread. The cookies' triangular shape references a three-cornered hat worn by Haman, the murderous villain and cookie namesake whose defeat is celebrated by the late-winter holiday of Purim. Although Hanukkah and Purim do not fall near each other on the calendar, the deep familiarity with both latkes and hamantaschen makes the debate a beloved tradition for either holiday — or both.
Why these debates became a tradition
Hillel, a Jewish campus life organization founded in 1923 at a University of Illinois campus, was at the University of Chicago by 1940 and organized the first debate by 1946. The original rules are simple:
Three debaters and one moderator, all selected from university staff, debate the merits of either food. Among the three speakers, one must be a woman, one must be non-Jewish, and all three must hold a Ph.D. or equivalent degree. Each speaker must make their case using the tools and terminology of their academic discipline.
Despite the name, the teams sometimes debate different Jewish foods, such as Passover's gefilte fish or the everyday bagel. Costuming is common. The University of Chicago debate even allowed a non-Ph.D holder to speak in 2024. Though variations exist, the core goal remains the same: community bonding.
Latke vs. hamantaschen debates began at a time when Jewish students and faculty were generally discouraged from being too overtly Jewish. The point of the debates is not for any one food to win but to foster unity and provide a space for Jewish people on campus to be themselves and have a little fun.