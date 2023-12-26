Make The Creamiest Deviled Eggs With One Major Ingredient Swap

Some of the common mistakes when making deviled eggs have easy fixes, especially if you do the prep work beforehand. A lot has to do with which eggs you choose, and how you cook them. To make sure the hard-boiled eggs peel cleanly, use older eggs. The fresher they are, the more difficulty you'll have peeling the shell off. You can tell the age of the egg by covering it in water; fresh eggs will lay flat while older eggs will stand up. And, before you boil them, let them come to room temperature to ensure they cook evenly. About 30 minutes out of the refrigerator won't do them any harm, and your deviled eggs will be better for it. A good rule of thumb for cooking time is around ten to 12 minutes after the water has come to a boil.

If it's more convenient, don't be afraid of turning the making of deviled eggs into a multi-day process. Hard-boiled eggs keep very well in the refrigerator, and the full recipe can be finished over the next day or two.